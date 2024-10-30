Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1851 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

