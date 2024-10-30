Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Cuts Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3,197.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 198,169 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $274,650,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 25.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 364,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 75,006 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,417,000 after acquiring an additional 72,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 105,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

BR opened at $212.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.84 and a 52 week high of $224.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

