Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires 932 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 178,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 142,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,103,000. Finally, Country Club Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 349,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.