ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Major Shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L Purchases 20,556 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,520,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,273,772.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,032.24.
- On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68.
ModivCare Stock Performance
MODV stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
About ModivCare
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
