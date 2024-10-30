ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Major Shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L Purchases 20,556 Shares of Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Q Global Capital Management, L purchased 20,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $301,145.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,520,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,273,772.10. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Q Global Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 25,496 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $400,032.24.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Q Global Capital Management, L bought 50,748 shares of ModivCare stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $718,591.68.

ModivCare Stock Performance

MODV stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $52.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 46.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MODV. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of ModivCare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of ModivCare from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

