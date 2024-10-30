Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $660.57.

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

PH stock opened at $625.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $612.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $563.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $362.49 and a 12 month high of $646.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after buying an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

