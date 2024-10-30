Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CAO James Joseph Lee Sells 615 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $55,097.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,675.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Enova International Price Performance
ENVA stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.
Institutional Trading of Enova International
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
