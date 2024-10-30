Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CAO James Joseph Lee Sells 615 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CAO James Joseph Lee sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $55,097.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,675.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA stock opened at $87.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Enova International, Inc. has a one year low of $38.89 and a one year high of $96.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.17.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $689.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enova International, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enova International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enova International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Institutional Trading of Enova International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

