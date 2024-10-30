DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,987.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

