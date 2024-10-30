DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 7,456 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Invitation Homes worth $15,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,277 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Invitation Homes by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

INVH opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 128.74%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

