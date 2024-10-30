DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,865 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $17,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

IR opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $102.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,284,951.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

