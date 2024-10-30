Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DG. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8,358.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 31,429 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,187.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.84.

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

