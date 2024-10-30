DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $12.56 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 43,353 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,261,400.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares in the company, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,040 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,879. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.