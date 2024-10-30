Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 70,751 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 725.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 70,751 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.0% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $13,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Broadcom
In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 15,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $2,893,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 737,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,781,155.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Broadcom Price Performance
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 184.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
