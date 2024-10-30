Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 139,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,959,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $85.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average of $74.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

