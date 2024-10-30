Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in BorgWarner by 361.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,410,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,576,000 after acquiring an additional 652,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,633,000 after acquiring an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.6 %

BWA opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

