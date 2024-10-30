Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,031 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 38,087,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,377,708,000 after purchasing an additional 337,729 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 36,649,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,325,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,439 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,531,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,157,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,083,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $821,331,000 after acquiring an additional 827,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

ENB opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

