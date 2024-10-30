Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,000 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $123.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $79.03 and a 52 week high of $126.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

