Old Port Advisors Sells 99 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Old Port Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Amgen were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $316.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.78.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

