Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 63.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $268.08 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $188.24 and a 1 year high of $284.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,044 shares in the company, valued at $22,890,276. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNR. Barclays began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $218.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

