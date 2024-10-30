Old Port Advisors Trims Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Old Port Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.53 and a 1 year high of $204.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.46. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock worth $40,934,217. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.25.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

