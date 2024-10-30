Autumn Glory Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 433,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,826 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 77.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 31,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 170.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 79,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 98.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 89,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 44,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTGC stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $21.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.03 per share, for a total transaction of $28,992.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,202.39. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

