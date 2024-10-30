Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2,172.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $619,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,040. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eliecer Viamontes sold 5,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $619,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,117 shares in the company, valued at $614,040. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ETR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entergy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.31 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

