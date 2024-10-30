Autumn Glory Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of APO stock opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $146.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.48.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.56.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

