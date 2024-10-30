Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $16,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 12.5 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $284.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.65 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.36, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,954.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock worth $7,728,272 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.