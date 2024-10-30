Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,885 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,818,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 972,232 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after buying an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after buying an additional 5,336,868 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Stellantis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,838,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,755,000 after buying an additional 43,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays cut shares of Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE STLA opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

