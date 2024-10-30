Modera Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $116.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $116.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

