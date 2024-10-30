Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,094.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 146,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,606,000 after acquiring an additional 134,371 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 603,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,079,000 after acquiring an additional 55,193 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

EL opened at $88.78 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.17 and a 200 day moving average of $107.32. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

