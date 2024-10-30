Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.14 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 410.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,156 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $17,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $2,412,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $304.82 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LULU. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $326.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

