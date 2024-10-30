Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,186 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,794 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,186 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $129.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.20 and a 12-month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.60.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

