Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14,684.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 price target (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $880.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total transaction of $10,225,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at $157,510,330.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.59, for a total value of $10,225,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,518,400.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,136 shares of company stock worth $38,591,228. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $933.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $903.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $819.43. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

