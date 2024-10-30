CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 27,272 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $19,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 54.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.58.

CVS stock opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

