Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,390 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $162.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.23. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.42 and a twelve month high of $167.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

