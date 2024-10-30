SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.
SAP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $242.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $132.33 and a 12 month high of $243.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is McDonald’s Stock a Smart Buy After Sell-Off and Earnings?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- QuantumScape: Solid State EV Batteries Nearing Commercialization
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- MicroStrategy: Is This Bitcoin-Powered Stock a Buy or a Gamble?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.