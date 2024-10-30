SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in SAP were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 14.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 77,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $242.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.55 billion, a PE ratio of 96.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.91. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $132.33 and a 12 month high of $243.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). SAP had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. Barclays upped their target price on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on SAP from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

