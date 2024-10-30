Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 580 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.8% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 22,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 39.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39. The company has a market capitalization of $462.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

