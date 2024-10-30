State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 708.5% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STAG opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.09.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.31%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 34,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $1,386,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,151.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.