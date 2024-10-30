State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 124,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 97,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BRX opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.57. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.21). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $320.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $127,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,105.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.