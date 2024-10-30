J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,030 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $120,386,000 after acquiring an additional 303,033 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 724,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $64,861,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $208,634.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.81. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.79.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.21.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

