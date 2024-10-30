State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,445 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $83.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

