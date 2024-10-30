Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMKR. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $659,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 8.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

