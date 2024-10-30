Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $439.27.

EG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $393.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $403.00 target price on shares of Everest Group in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Everest Group from $419.00 to $405.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Everest Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $376.76 on Wednesday. Everest Group has a 52 week low of $343.76 and a 52 week high of $417.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.82. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $16.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.97 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Everest Group will post 60.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Everest Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,750,000 after buying an additional 269,665 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Everest Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 906,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,175,000 after purchasing an additional 45,705 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 580,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,057,000 after purchasing an additional 134,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Everest Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

