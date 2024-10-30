TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

BLD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $356.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.43 and a 200 day moving average of $400.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $217.84 and a 12-month high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 21.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TopBuild during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 27.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

