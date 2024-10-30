State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,305 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 100,739.7% in the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,406,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,319 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $124,511,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,465,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 907,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,099,238. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

