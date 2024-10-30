F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Increased to $241.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $212.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.56.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.96. F5 has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

F5 announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,022 shares in the company, valued at $23,359,543.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $98,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,221.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.35, for a total transaction of $273,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,359,543.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,551 shares of company stock worth $1,334,698. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in F5 by 9,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

