Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $455.88.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

KNSL opened at $433.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $466.12 and a 200-day moving average of $427.41.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1,355.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

