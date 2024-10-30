State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 48.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,602,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,615,000 after purchasing an additional 926,657 shares during the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $130,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 976,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,844,000 after acquiring an additional 702,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $60,188,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total value of $250,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.29.

AME stock opened at $167.49 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

