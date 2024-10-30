e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $223.00 target price on the stock.

ELF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $207.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

NYSE ELF opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $88.47 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. Analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

