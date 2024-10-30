Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLXS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Plexus Trading Up 1.4 %

PLXS stock opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $153.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plexus news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,199.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 6,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.99, for a total transaction of $749,891.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,379.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,199.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $1,315,152. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after buying an additional 74,988 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Plexus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 788,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

