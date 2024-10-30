MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,580.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 178.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.40, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,138,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,476,942.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total value of $398,630.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,634,112.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,281 shares of company stock worth $6,310,411 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $275.21 on Wednesday. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.83.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MDB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.96.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

