Forsta AP Fonden Raises Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leibman Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 56,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.32.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PINS opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.75 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

