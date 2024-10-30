Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Downgraded to Sell at New Street Research

New Street Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $86.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $121.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.05, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.80 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $121.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Trade Desk by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.3% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,500,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Trade Desk by 100.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after buying an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,629,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,151,000 after buying an additional 177,832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

