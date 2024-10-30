Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NARI

Inari Medical Stock Up 15.6 %

Inari Medical stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $45.90. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inari Medical will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total transaction of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $135,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,105,348. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $1,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 643,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,482,255.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,340. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 46.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 64,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,438 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 777,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 167,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $886,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.